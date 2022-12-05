College Point is slated to get a new public high school, the School Construction Authority announced last week.
The high school would house 659 students at the site of the former St. Agnes Academic High School on 14th Avenue and 124th Street, the SCA said.
The Catholic school, which closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year due to financial difficulties, had served less than 300 students by its final days.
Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association, is thrilled by the news.
“For years and years, our kids had to leave College Point just to go to middle school,” the St. Agnes alumna told the Chronicle. “So the fact that we have at least one middle school in College Point, and now there’s an option for high school, it’s very exciting for our kids.”
MS 379 is a catty corner over from the former St. Agnes property.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) also praised the announcement.
“There are many options on the table for new public schools in Queens, and the former St. Agnes site is just one example of a perfect fit. The footprint is already there, and most importantly, northeast Queens and specifically College Point is in dire need of more public high school seats,” he said in a statement. “As the City of New York continues to look for ways to add capacity to its vast public school network, it is wise to first look to existing infrastructure like St. Agnes, which can be quickly retrofitted to meet the ever-growing needs of our community’s public school kids.”
A notice of filing from the SCA notes several other locations that were considered, including at 12-10 150 St. in Whitestone and, in College Point, 120-05 Graham Court and 114-01 14 Ave. While the two in College Point posed construction issues, the notice said an agreement could not be reached on the price of the Whitestone site.
Though a spokesperson for the SCA said a timeline has not yet been determined, the same notice says the school is slated to open in 2026.
The same spokesperson said the proposal still needs to be reviewed by the public — which in this case means Community Board 7 — and get City Council approval. CB 7 is set to hold a joint meeting of its education, environmental and transportation committees on Dec. 13.
Shannon was optimistic that the school will ultimately be approved.
“There would be no pushback from the neighborhood,” she said. “The neighborhood will be happy — if they have kids getting ready for high school age, they will have the opportunity to go there.”
Only after the plan has been approved, the SCA spokesperson said, will the city buy the property.
What is less clear, however, is how the proposal is related to the work that is being done there now. As the Chronicle previously reported, a green construction wall was put up around the school’s former convent in late August. Since then, the convent, which Shannon said was connected to the school with a single hallway, has been demolished. Though both the SCA and some Department of Buildings records indicate the lot is owned by the Diocese of Brooklyn, and that it is overseeing the work, other records say the property is owned by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville. Neither the Sisters of St. Dominic nor the Diocese immediately responded to the Chronicle’s queries following the recent announcement.
