A new food pantry on the western edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park will hand out a week’s worth of provisions to 1,000 families each Wednesday in an area hard hit by the coronavirus.
The facility will be located at the Queens Museum in Corona, a community that saw some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the city.
Teaming up with the museum to provide the provisions are the Together We Can Community Resource Center and the La Jornada food pantry, with support from the Oresky & Associates law firm.
“The largely immigrant communities living in Corona have faced devastating loss and food insecurity due to unemployment and unequal access to resources and government assistance,” the food pantry organizers said in a statement.
Corona has seen 4,686 cases of COVID-19 and 407 deaths, city data say.
Those living in the 11368 ZIP code who wish to receive food may email togetherwecanrc@gmail.com for more information. Anyone who wants to volunteer at the pantry may do the same.
