Northeast Queens welcomed four new Eagle Scouts last weekend in two separate ceremonies, one in Fresh Meadows and the other in Douglaston.
At top, Rep. Grace Meng presents St. Francis Prep junior Dieter Borbeck III of Troop 55 with the flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol on March 29 in honor of his accomplishment. According to Meng, her congressional district has more Eagle Scouts than any other district nationwide.
Above, Troop 153’s newest Eagle Scouts, Anthony Lino, left of center, Fabien Hussey and Dani Heba, pose with Grand Knight Frederick Bedell Jr., left, who presented them with Eagle Scout certificates from the St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus Council #5911.
