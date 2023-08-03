“Let’s go build a library.”
That’s what Community Board 11 District Manager Joe Marziliano said in January 2022 when the panel voted to approve plans for a new Douglaston Little Neck Library.
Yet Northeast Queens residents have not received any updates on the state of the project since then.
According to Lisi de Bourbon, director of communications for the Queens Public Library, the project began this year, as planned. But it’s still early in the process: According to CB 11, the Department of Design and Construction says it is still in the design phase. That is not expected to finish until the end of this year.
Though much of the project schedule has not yet been finalized, de Bourbon told the Chronicle that construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2025. That, she said, would begin with the demolition of the existing building and related public safety work.
Though former Councilman Paul Vallone previously had said the new library would open in mid-2026, de Bourbon told the Chronicle that the “ballpark estimate” for opening day is in the third or fourth quarter of 2028.
Plans for the new library began as early as December 2019, when CB 11 approved a motion to send a letter to the QPL requesting funding for the project.
As the Chronicle reported at the time, the new, $25 million, 11,500-square-foot building effectively doubles the size of the current, 1960s-era structure, adding multipurpose space, as well.
The new library will be LEED-certified, thanks in part to a green roof on top of the first floor and a rooftop garden on top of the second. There will also be plenty of greenery, a hummingbird garden, bike racks and additional foliage at the entrance. Artist Misha Khan was commissioned to design pieces for the new library, and will highlight elements of local history. That will be complemented by the design’s gray-and-wood color scheme.
De Bourbon said mobile library services will be available once a week during construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.