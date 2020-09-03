Flushing Point Plaza, a three-building complex proposed to overlook Downtown Flushing, was approved in 2017, but its architects have only just revealed preliminary renderings for most of the project.
Lu Ning Architecture, the project designers, produced on its website the renderings of the North Tower and South Tower, both of which will eventually interface with a third tower. The two towers will hold about 386 condominiums altogether.
The development, located at 131-02 40 Road, will eventually take up 550,465 square feet, 44 percent of which is allocated for residential space. Flushing Point Plaza will also include 1,000 square feet of community facilities and retail space, which is 500 square feet less than proposed when the project was approved by Community Board 7 in February 2017.
When it was brought before the board over three years ago, developers Flushing Point Holdings noted that the third tower would be dedicated to hotel space, but according to real estate news source YIMBY there is no mention of guestrooms in the most recent scoping documents.
YIMBY also reported that foundations for the residential towers have been completed and construction of the superstructure is imminent. The construction of the commercial building is now two floors above grade.
