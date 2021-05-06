The city Test and Trace Corps announced April 29 new testing locations in Flushing.
The outdoor testing sites offer free PCR self-tests for those aged 4 and up regardless of immigration status. A trained team of self-testers will guide patients through an easy and contact-free registration and swab process. Results are returned within three days.
Self-testing will be offered during the following dates and times:
• Hua Lian Supermarket, at 25-03 Parsons Blvd., on May 7, 8 and 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and
• KEB Hana Bank, at 156-44 Northern Blvd., on May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It is crucial to bring Covid-19 testing directly to where the people are,” said Julie Kim, Queens borough director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps. “KEB Hana Bank and Hua Lian Supermarket are a trusted part of the community and we are proud to work with them to make testing easily accessible at no cost.”
For more information, visit nychealthandhospitals.org.
