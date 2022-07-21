The Department of Education is slated to open a new 3-K school in College Point this fall.
The school, which is under construction now at 18-31 131 St., will seat 165 students, the School Construction Authority told the Chronicle.
Though the SCA did not offer details on the design of the school, records from the Department of Buildings indicate that the site will receive a new outdoor play area and that the facility is undergoing a full renovation.
Additional records from the DOB show that plans for the school — which has been dubbed PS 443 — were put in motion as early as last fall, if not earlier, when the DOE entered into a five-year lease for the building.
Before the city leased the property, the one-story building had been used as a warehouse.
A new DOE preschool in College Point, particularly one of PS 443’s size, seems to be a welcomed addition to the community.
“If the DOE is opening another Pre-K site in the community, then I assume we need the new location,” Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association and a teacher herself, told the Chronicle. “I am sure this will be helpful to College Point parents with young children starting their educational journeys.”
Other current 3-K options in College Point include the Little Learning Center II on College Point Boulevard at 14th Avenue and the District 25 Pre-K Center on 22nd Avenue.
Though the school has been scheduled to open come September, that could change; a DOE spokesperson told the Chronicle Wednesday afternoon that registration has yet to begin, as construction is still ongoing.
The office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), whose district includes College Point, did not respond to requests for comment.
Commented