Last week, Stop & Shop revealed it would close its Little Neck location sometime in 2022, but its loyal customer base is not willing to let it go.
“There are a number of people in the neighborhood who do not drive. I’m not even talking about just the elderly — there are young mothers who do not drive; they push their strollers up to the store,” said Janel Doddo, a Little Neck resident and PS 94 PTA president.
A representative of the supermarket chain told the Chronicle last week that the location was “identified as underperforming relative to financial expectations.” An exact closing date has yet to be determined.
The 249-26 Northern Blvd. supermarket has operated since 2003.
A change.org petition began circulating shortly after the news broke and had gained 670 signatures as of Feb. 3.
“This is the only walking distance supermarket in our area. We do not have any markets close by,” petition organizer Beatrice Correa of Little Neck wrote.
Best Market in Great Neck, located about 1.5 miles from the Stop & Shop, is scheduled to shut its doors in mid-February. The closest supermarkets would be the H-Mart in Great Neck, the Food Bazaar in Douglaston and the Stop & Shop in Bayside.
Doddo utilized her bountiful neighborhood contacts to grow the petition’s reach, and joined forces with other concerned community members to circulate call-to-action fliers Feb. 2. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the Stop & Shop corporate office and relay the positive influence the location has had on the community.
“We’re trying to let them know that you have to choose people over profit,” she said.
Doddo contacted the offices of state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), but said she was told the officials could not intervene with the choices of private businesses.
A representative from Braunstein’s office said the claim was untrue and that he has been in contact with the supermarket chain.
“Supermarkets are vital fixtures in our community and Stop and Shop closing is a huge loss. We are monitoring the situation and hope that another suitable business will open up in the same location, hopefully another supermarket,” Liu told the Chronicle in an email. Vallone’s office said he hopes the store decides to remain in Little Neck.
Adriana Aviles, a candidate seeking to replace the term-limited Vallone, has played an active role in the fight to keep the store open, including the flier distribution. She took to Twitter to point out that the Feb. 1 snowstorm was a timely example of how vital the supermarket is to the community.
“Our location is closing because of low sales, yet the lines are incredibly long today due to the upcoming snowfall. Please think about our most vulnerable during these times,” she wrote.
