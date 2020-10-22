Can’t find a babysitter this Friday? Don’t worry, Alley Pond Environmental Center has you covered.
Oakland Garden’s APEC educators conceptualized “Parents Night Out” in an effort to give parents a night off while offering children an evening of activities. Scheduled for 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 23. at the 224-65 76 Ave. education center, the evening will include story time, trail games, animal encounters, a night hike and more.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all activities will take place outdoors. Layers and weather-appropriate gear are recommended, and in case of inclement weather, the program will be held under the tent. Children are required to wear masks for the entire program.
Registration is $45 per child, and each participant must be at least 6 years old. Participants should bring a bagged dinner, snacks and water bottle.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register, or for more information, email contact@alleypond.com, visit alleypond.org or call (718) 229-4000.
