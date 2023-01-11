The Nassau County Republican Committee formally called on Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) to resign Wednesday, a dramatic departure from the party’s position on the congressman and the scandal The New York Times exposed Dec. 19.
In calling for Santos’ resignation, Nassau GOP Chair Joe Cairo said the congressman’s campaign was one of “deceit, lies, fabrication.” “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives,” he said. Previously, Cairo had denounced Santos, saying he would have “a lot of work to do” to regain voters’ trust, but did not say he should be investigated or step down.
The move comes just two days after nonprofit watchdog Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, in which it suggests Santos served as a straw donor, among other concerns. On Tuesday, CLC filed the same complaint with the Department of Justice as two congressman filed one with the House Ethics Committee.
Meanwhile, Queens County GOP Chairman Tony Nunziato thought Santos’ lies were wrong, but did not think he should resign. “I believe in due process, I’m an American — show me something that he did illegally,” he told the Chronicle. Later, he added, “Show me something illegal — then I could say, ‘Step down.’”
Still, Cairo was far from alone Wednesday, as roughly a dozen Long Island Republicans called for Santos’ resignation at a press conference Wednesday. Neighboring Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Suffolk) also said Santos should step down, adding he would “not associate with him in Congress.” GOP Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he would refer Santos’ constituents to D’Esposito instead. Throughout Wednesday, more New York Republicans called for Santos to step down, most notably, state GOP Chair Nick Langworthy.
Asked about the Nassau GOP’s vetting of Santos, Cairo said, “At that time, we trusted him. Shame on me for trusting people.” He added that the Nassau GOP will reform its process, and that it had returned the $126,000 Santos previously donated.
Thus far, Santos has not budged. “I will NOT resign,” he tweeted Wednesday.
