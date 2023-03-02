Knowing how to use a naloxone kit — commonly referred to as “Narcan” — has the potential to save someone’s life in the event of an opioid overdose.
Northeast Queens residents will have the opportunity to learn come Wednesday, March 22, when the Northwest Bayside Civic Association will host a Narcan training event at the Korean Community Services Community Center, located at 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside. The program starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
During the free session, those in attendance will receive their very own naloxone kit — also for free, thanks to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
NBCA President Jena Lanzetta told the Chronicle that while there’s plenty of room for now, space is limited; the first 100 people who RSVP to the event will be able to attend.
Those looking to book their slots or with questions should send an email to NBCAcivic@gmail.com by Thursday, March 16.
— Sophie Krichevsky
