If two days of nearly nonstop showers throughout the five boroughs were not enough already, the rain turned to straight downpour Sunday afternoon, causing flooding throughout North and Northeast Queens.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Northern Queens received 5.4 inches of rain between Friday evening and the early hours of Monday. Nearly half of it — 2.58 inches — came down Sunday afternoon. The continuous rain combined with the heavier downpours on Sunday made for the perfect storm.
“The sustained rain certainly puts pressure on the capacity of the sewer system — but a rain gauge near Kissena Park also clocked several hours of over 2 inches of rain falling — which by itself exceeds the capacity of the system,” Ted Timbers, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection told the Chronicle via email.
For many in the area, flooding has practically become a given during heavy rain. That holds true for Minnie Zen, who lives on Rose Avenue, just across the street from Kissena Park. After rainwater rose partway up her front steps Sunday evening, sewage water began pouring out of the toilet in her basement, spreading throughout the room.
During the worst of the storm on Sunday, Zen, her husband and her neighbor, Stephen Kong, witnessed water shooting out of a manhole next to the Kissena Park entrance, as they documented in a video sent to the Chronicle. Zen, who is a former engineer for the Department of Environmental Protection, suspected that the heavy period of rain caused a “bottleneck,” which was exasperated by the neighborhood’s location at the bottom of a topographical bowl.
Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) visited the neighborhood Monday morning. “There’s definitely a very deep sense of frustration all around,” she told the Chronicle.
The storm comes months after the area saw flooding this past September and less than two years after Hurricane Ida devastated Queens, taking 11 lives, including three in Flushing who drowned in their Peck Avenue basement apartment. The frequent storms has sparked increased calls for improved sewer infrastructure throughout Queens.
Whitestone resident Teresa Bucaria-Maher has become so accustomed to flooding during heavy rain that she has developed a routine to prevent water from ruining the contents of her basement, piling boxes on top of her futon and treadmill. Yet that does not seem to make the deluge any less taxing nor less frustrating. Water poured out of the Con Edison electrical box in her basement, filling several plastic tubs.
“It’s been a problem consistently,” she said. “We prepared — everything was off the floor, towels were put down. But once it starts coming in like that, you just have to stay on top of it. I dread if I’m ever away, then the basement would have been flooded.”
“Every time it rains, I have a panic attack,” agreed Whitestone resident Bridget Hanretta O’Brien.
O’Brien spoke with the Chronicle in September when her basement, which had just been redone after Hurricane Ida, flooded once again. At that point, she and her husband opted to make it unfinished, taking out flooring and walls. That cost them $30,000. But their foresight paid off, as the basement filled with several feet of water again this weekend.
“I just feel like leaving,” she said Monday. “It’s funny — if I lived in Florida, or if I lived on the coast somewhere, I would have less problem than what we’ve had in Queens.”
O’Brien suspected that her house’s being at the bottom of a hill played a role, but that her next door neighbors’ concrete wall and paved basketball court caused water to flood into her backyard, as well.
Homes throughout the area lost power Sunday evening. Some houses in Jamaica Estates, as well as in Fresh Meadows and Bayside, were still without power by Monday afternoon.
Nor was the flooding limited to homes. The Cross Island Parkway, Long Island Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway and Brooklyn-Queens Expressway all suffered closures Sunday evening.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) emphasized on Monday that this weekend’s storms show just how pressing the need for new infrastructure is.
“As I’ve previously said, Queens residents cannot continue rebuilding from one disaster to the next, only to wonder how much rain may fall,” she said in a statement. “We need swift action to help save lives and prevent future damage.”
Asked about what work is being done, Timbers did not mention specific construction in the Flushing area, but said any improvements made to sewers that empty at Tallman Island would help alleviate flooding.
