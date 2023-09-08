North Queens residents looking to pay tribute to the thousands of people who lost their lives to the attack on the Twin Towers 22 years ago come Monday need look no further than their own backyard.
The We Love Whitestone civic association and Friends of Francis Lewis Park are partnering for their annual Sept. 11 Memorial service on Monday, The ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. at Francis Lewis Park, located at 147th Street and Third Avenue.
The commemoration has, in years past, included a color guard from Whitestone’s own Boy Scout Troop 235, a candlelighting, poetry readings and the reciting of the names of Whitestone residents who died in the tragedy. Along with community members and leaders, area firefighters are expected to be in attendance.
The Bayside Hills Civic Association will host its annual ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the Memorial Garden, located at Horace Harding Expressway and Bell Boulevard. Guests are encouraged to place glass-enclosed, lit candles in honor of those who perished.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.