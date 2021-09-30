An early morning incident Monday sent four police officers to the hospital, officials said.
The 110th Precinct on-duty cops were patrolling Flushing Meadows Corona Park just before 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 27 when they were injured, according to police.
One officer sustained a severe injury to his right hand. Another officer sustained an injury to his right hand, as well as to his right eye. Two additional officers were treated for tinnitus.
The New York Post alleged that one of the officers brought fireworks to his shift and was playing with them in the Citi Field parking lot near the World’s Fair Marina when the blast left him and the other officers with serious injuries.
Officials would not confirm or deny those suspicions.
“The cause of these injuries and circumstances surrounding this incident are part of an active and ongoing investigation,” an NYPD spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email.
There were no updates as of Sept. 29.
— Katherine Donlevy
