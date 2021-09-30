The city is allocating $26.4 million to complete the Queens Museum’s expansion project, which began more than a decade ago, the mayor announced last week.
“The Queens Museum is a world-class institution, and this funding will help them grow and develop their footprint in Queens and throughout the city,” Mayor de Blasio said in a Sept. 22 statement. “Arts and culture are not just the key to our recovery from Covid-19 – they are the key to nurturing the talent, curiosity, and creativity that will keep New York City the most vibrant city in the world.”
The renovation will create a dedicated children’s museum space focused on art and culture in Queens, as well as expand the museum’s existing classrooms, provide secure artwork storage and make numerous energy-efficient upgrades.
The initial phase of the project broke ground in April 2011 when the city was under the helm of Mayor Bloomberg. Between then and 2013, the museum gained 50,000 square feet of galleries, event spaces, educational areas and visitor amenities, as well as a new west facade, which these days is adorned with a giant thank you to first responders.
The project has remained in limbo in the eight years since, and won’t be completed for another five.
According to a Ryan Max of the city Department of Cultural Affairs, construction is anticipated to begin in 2024 and to conclude in 2026.
The DCA is evaluating the existing structure and proposed scope of work. When completed, the city will hire a consultant to begin designing the project. Design is anticipated to begin in spring 2022.
“This phase of the expansion project includes upgrades to the museum achieved by renovating existing space and building out unused space within the existing envelope,” Max said.
Though it is referred to as an expansion, a spokesperson from the Queens Museum said it’s actually a renovation to the existing building. Most of the changes, he said, will be made to the south wing of the museum facing the Unisphere.
While renderings won’t be released for some months, the city revealed that the expansion will definitely include the creation of first- and second-floor educational classroom and workshop areas; a 5,500-square-foot intergenerational, multilingual Family Art Lab; a 2,600-square-foot art storage vault; a reconstruction of the southern wall and window system; and construction of back-of-house spaces including offices, exhibition prep spaces, an artwork conservation and a study area.
The project also includes the installation of a full-height glass wall system on the mezzanine level, which will allow for acoustic separation between front-of-house gallery areas and back-of-house office and facility spaces while contributing to a more energy-efficient usage of the climate control system.
Additionally, an upgrade to the HVAC system will allow for a fully functional climate-controlled environment while also allowing for energy conservation and cost savings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.