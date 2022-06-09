Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as she signed the Queens’ congresswoman’s bill to study the possibility of a National Asian Pacific American History and Culture Museum at an enrollment ceremony Tuesday evening.
The bill, as the Chronicle previously reported, was initially introduced in May 2021. After it stalled in committee for several months, Meng called on House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) to hold a vote in late December.
By April, the measure had passed the House, and in May, the Senate, too. Now that Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have signed the bill, it will go to President Biden’s desk for his approval, which Meng’s office said he is expected to give “in the coming days.”
After thanking her colleagues, Meng added in a statement, “This is the first but historic step toward establishing this museum, and I look forward to the President signing my bill soon.”
— Sophie Krichevsky
