City Councilmember Sandra Ung joined Brooklyn artist Gerry Vewer, top, last week as he unveiled a mural he painted at Kissena Boulevard and 60th Avenue. Highlighting the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Unisphere, Vewer said the wall aims to show “our shared humanity even amid our diversity,” and that the vines surrounding the iconic figure are meant to depict the need to connect with natural surroundings.
“Flushing is the most diverse community in New York City, and I was happy that the reaction from local residents while I was painting it was very positive,” Vewer said in a statement.
Ung was invited to sign the mural alongside a quote she’d provided to accompany the piece.
