The MTA isn’t giving out free rides anymore, and in order to make sure each rider is equipped with a MetroCard, Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) is hosting MTA Mobile Sales Vans in her district on select days in September.
“Now that the MTA has resumed collecting bus fares, Mobile Sales Vans will ease some of the challenges that come along with relying solely on buses to get around Queens,” Rozic said in an Aug. 31 statement.
The Mobile Sales Vans will be in the Fresh Meadows Shopping Center, located at Horace Harding Expressway and 188th Street, on Monday, Sept. 14, and Monday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
MTA representatives will allow people to access services that include applying for the Reduced Fare Program, exchanging damaged reduced-fare MetroCards for a temporary replacement and reporting a lost or stolen reduced-fare MetroCard.
Those applying for the Reduced Fare Program are asked to bring a birth certificate, driver’s license, other valid state ID Medicare card or passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.