Locke Avenue in Whitestone may soon be known as Msgr. John C. Tosi Way.
At its Oct. 26 meeting, Community Board 7 voted in favor of co-naming the street at the intersection of Clintonville Street and Locke Avenue after the St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church pastor who had dedicated his life to the community for the past 15 years.
“I’d like to see his name go up there forever,” said board member Kevin Shields, a St. Luke’s parishioner and longtime friend of Tosi’s.
Tosi died May 23 at age 73 in the St. Luke’s rectory after spending two weeks in at-home hospice care. He had been suffering from a years-long coronary condition and is now buried at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing.
“He was a force to be reckoned with. He was a larger than life presence in the parish and in the community. It would be a fitting tribute here,” said the Rev. Father John Costello, the new pastor of St. Luke’s.
The community board approval carried with 36 affirmative votes and will be taken before the City Council. The tribute has the support of City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), and if approved by enough of his colleagues, the co-naming plaque will be erected directly in front of the church at 16-34 Clintonville St.
Tosi was a lifelong Queens resident. He was born in Flushing and attended the nearby St. Ann’s School before Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Jackson Heights. He later studied at Cathedral College in Douglaston and Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, LI.
Tosi was ordained by Bishop Francis Mugavero in 1973 and held a variety of roles in multiple Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods before being named a monsignor in 1997 and pastor of St. Luke’s in 2005, where he remained until his death.
The street co-naming was requested by Knights of Columbus Whitestone chapter Grand Knight Enrico Urgo and Msgr. Francis J. Dillion Council member Joe Governale. Tosi was a member of both religious branches of the religious organization.
“He made himself available to anyone in need,” said Urgo. “He was a good priest, a good friend, a good mentor and an overall good person. No words can express what he has done for the entire community since he arrived and we as brother knights wanted to honor him as such in this co-naming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.