It’s no secret that public schools both borough- and citywide are overcrowded. Fresh Meadows’ MS 216, George J. Ryan Middle School, is no exception — according to Kevin Ortiz, a spokesperson at the School Construction Authority, the school is at 132 percent capacity. To mitigate that, the SCA has plans for a 540-seat expansion — a roughly 34 percent increase from the current 1,577 desks. The addition is slated to open fall 2026.
But many Community Board 8 members were taken aback by the proposal, which came before the panel for the first time last week. Chair Martha Taylor said she had not heard anything about a possible expansion until the SCA scheduled a presentation with the board, initially slated for its April meeting, and then delivered May 11.
While it’s standard procedure for the SCA to ask for board input, Taylor said members found it difficult to judge with the little information they received, and therefore voted to table the issue.
“We know nothing, they couldn’t answer any of our questions,” she said. “This board will not vote in favor of something with that kind of information. We just won’t.”
Specifically, she cited questions of where the new space would go, how it would affect the school’s outdoor space and parking.
Ortiz said that much of that is still unknown. “It’s still really, really early on,” he said. “There’s really not much information to provide at this point.”
Asked whether she thought the expansion was warranted, Taylor said, “It may very well be. But we had many questions, and they couldn’t answer any of them.”
