Assembly District 26 students can once again pay tribute to the moms in their lives while honing their writing skills.
The office of Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) is back with its annual Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest.
The competition is open to second- through fifth-graders who live or attend school in AD 26.
Though submissions are not limited to any length, they should fall into the Mother’s Day theme. Participants might consider writing about a favorite memory of or experience with their mothers or why their mothers are so special to them. Prizes will be awarded to a student in each grade; all participants will earn a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit. Entries are due May 17.
Students submitting work to the contest should include their name, grade and school on their entry. Submissions may be dropped off or mailed to Braunstein’s office, located at 213-33 39 Ave., suite 239 in Bayside. Pieces may also be emailed to braunsteine@nyassembly.gov or faxed to (718) 357-5947. Call (718) 357-5947 for more information.
