The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will spray parts of Northern and Northeast Queens for mosquitoes on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17.
Parts of Auburndale, Bayside, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, Broadway, Clearview, College Point, Flushing, Linden Hill, Malba and Whitestone will be affected.
Trucks will spray pesticides starting at 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Treatment will run from the Flushing Bay, East River and Little Neck Bay waterfronts south to 35th Avenue, Murray Street and the Whitestone Expressway.
In order to avoid eye or respiratory irritation, residents are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible during treatment. Air conditioners can remain on, though some may choose to close air vents.
If exposed to the pesticides, residents should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water. Fruits and vegetables should always be washed.
In case of poor weather, spraying will be delayed until Monday, Aug. 21.
