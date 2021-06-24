Assemblymember Ed Braunstein announced June 17 the winners of his annual Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest for students in grades two through five: second grade: Zoe Olivia Chi, top left, who attends PS 31 in Bayside; third grade: Sohana Singh, top right, PS 115 in Glen Oaks; fourth grade: Luana Restrepo, above left, PS 221 in Little Neck and fifth grade: Evan Lianos, above right, William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School in Flushing.
“Thank you to the over 200 students from schools throughout Northeast Queens who participated in my office’s Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest,” said Braunstein. “Zoe, Sohana, Luana and Evan each submitted creative, thoughtful and well-written entries and their families and schools should be very proud.”
All winners received a gift card and a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.