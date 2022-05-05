Community Board 11 overwhelmingly voted against a proposed zoning amendment Monday evening that would allow Mizumi to more than triple its size by establishing a commercial overlay.
The site in question, 231-06 Northern Blvd., has long been at the center of zoning discussions in the area. According to board member Bernie Haber, when Alley Pond Park was created more than 50 years ago, it was determined that all of the land surrounding the park would ultimately be incorporated into the park.
“In 1961, a zoning resolution was established, and the area was zoned R1-2, it was done for the purpose that the community would continue to have some control over that land.”
That control seems to have been crucial for the board not only in this week’s hearing, but countless times before, when other proposals — like a hotel and a tennis center — came before the community.
Lawyers presenting on behalf of the Chiang family, the restaurant’s owners, portrayed the situation as merely a chance for a local business to expand, calling the overlay a “modest” one.
“This proposal that we’re talking about tonight unlocks an opportunity for the growth of their small business and creates the ability for them to hire an additional 15 to 30 employees, creating jobs that will aid our city’s economic recovery,” one said.
That angle didn’t seem to take hold with many in attendance, as many had concerns about the environmental impact of the site, which, if it had been approved, would have been completed as of right.
“The parcels were all historically wetlands. They’re low-lying, they’re are subject to flooding during large storms like Hurricane Sandy, and due to accelerating climate change, these storms are likely to increase in frequency,” said Walter Mugdan, preisdent of the Udalls Cove Presrrvation Committee. “Restoring the wetlands, which are a buffer against flooding, is a long term goal that we strongly endorse.”
To that effect, Doug Montgomery, who chairs the board’s Land Use Committee, added, “This particular land will probably be — in 10 years — underwater. So they’ll need a dock to come up to their restaurant.”
Many also questioned why the Chiang family had opted to attain a zoning amendment, rather than a Board of Standards and Appeals variance.
“We spent approximately four years pursuing a variance at the Board of Standards and Appeals. Every time that we had the hearing, new information was requested by the Board of Standards and Appeals,” another of the attorneys explained. “All of this amounted to significant costs from hiring the architectural and engineering professionals to hiring financial consultants and analysis. And at the end of the day, it became clear to us from from board that would not be supportive of a variance for the enlargement.”
Still, that answer was not enough to convince any board members to vote in favor of the amendment, even if sympathetic to the business owners.
The only person who seems at all convinced the amendment is a good idea is Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
“The councilmember supports Mizumi and is continueing to work with the Chiang family to find a solution that allows the business to expand, but we do not think that a wholesale rezoning is feasible at this time,” Paladino’s office said in a statement to the Chronicle. “We are continuing to have conversations with everyoe involed and are confident we will be able to reach a solution that works for everyone.”
