Have you seen German Avekar?
The 44-year-old Whitestone resident was last seen in his 150th Street and 14th Avenue home on the evening of April 23, though he was not reported missing until May 5. Avekar is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan-colored boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
