  • January 3, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Missing man

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am

Missing man 0 comments

The police are searching for a missing person, Ran Tao, 35, who was last seen leaving his Flushing residence near the vicinity of 36th Avenue and Main Street on Dec. 26 at 9:50 p.m.

Tao is an Asian male who is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]