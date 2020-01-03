Missing man

The police are searching for a missing person, Ran Tao, 35, who was last seen leaving his Flushing residence near the vicinity of 36th Avenue and Main Street on Dec. 26 at 9:50 p.m.

Tao is an Asian male who is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.