A Kew Gardens Hills man has been missing since the evening of Aug. 23.
Nhon Ngo, 76, was last seen at his 147th Street and 71st Road home at 8 p.m. Sunday night. Ngo is 5-feet and 5-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
