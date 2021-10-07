The body of a 24-year-old, who had been missing for eight days, was found in Oakland Lake Sept. 30.
Khiron Anderson was found unconscious and unresponsive in the Bayside water at 12:45 p.m. last Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death has not been determined, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anderson, who lived down the block from the 45th Avenue and Cloverdale Boulevard park, had been missing since Sept. 22, according to authorities.
The 111th Precinct had posted a tweet in search of the missing man, as well as a photograph of him, stating that Anderson left his home around 8 p.m. and never returned. The tweet has since been deleted.
According to a verified Citizen app report, the FDNY first received a report of a person in need of a water rescue, but the incident was soon after declared a crime scene by police.
