The Hollis Hills community erected a menorah Dec. 4, one week after it had been knocked down onto the street.
“I am proud to return one week after this Menorah was knocked down, to erect and light the Menorah on the 7th night of Chanukah,” Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) said. “This may seem like an act of nuisance or mischief, but it’s a lot more when it’s an important religious symbol.”
The menorah, located at the Union Turnpike and 220th Street traffic island, was knocked over sometime between 6 and 8 p.m. one week earlier. Though police said it was likely from strong winds, some community leaders are still suspicious anti-Semitic foul play was involved.
The police have yet to make a final determination. The investigation remains ongoing, a spokesperson said.
Weprin and Rabbi Yerachmiel Zalmanov of Chabad of Eastern Queens, who has been putting up the Hollis Hills menorah since 2007, both believe that it was an act of anti-Semitic vandalism.
“When something bad like this happens, you have to find the good,” Zalmanov said in a statement.
The leaders took the opportunity to celebrate the menorah’s resurrection for a second time. In addition to the giant one, Zalmanov and Weprin lit a smaller menorah and held a brief ceremony.
