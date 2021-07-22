Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced July 20 that $30 million in funding has been secured in a House bill to expand provisions in her Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act.
Meng attached the funding to the Commerce, Justice, Science Appropriations bill. The measure now heads to the House floor, where she expects it to pass later this month. Her office is unsure on the timeline for the bill’s Senate version.
The $30 million would be put directly into community-based organizations to implement the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act’s goal of community engagement, empowerment and education on prejudiced acts, particularly on the dramatic anti-Asian sentiment ignited by the pandemic.
“Community-based organizations are the heartbeat of our communities,” Meng said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been on the front lines standing against the rise in bigotry and attacks. They’ve worked tirelessly to help victims and stop this spike in discrimination and intolerance, and they have done all this under-resourced.”
Community-based organizations and civil rights groups could use the funds to implement educational classes and community services for defendants convicted of hate crimes; hire safety ambassadors to escort vulnerable community members in public places; provide bystander and de-escalation trainings in multiple languages; and more.
“This vital funding would reinforce and expand the critical groundwork that these community groups have been doing; it would help them scale up and expand out,” Meng continued.
According to NYPD data, 32.3 percent of all hate crimes committed in the first six months of 2021 were targeted against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The total is a 236 percent increase from the number of incidents against AAPI in the first half of 2020, and a 11,000 percent jump from 2019.
Anti-Semitic crimes are still the most common in the city. More than 36 percent of this year’s reported hate crimes were against Jewish persons.
(0) comments
