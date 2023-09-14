Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) last Friday headed to the Met Council on Jewish Poverty’s Affordable Housing Towers VI in Flushing to present the organization with a $3 million check to provide those in need with diapers and other hygiene supplies.
Referred to as a “diaper bank,” though not a physical space, the new service will be incorporated into Met Council’s 35 partner food pantries across Queens.
A spokesperson for the Met Council said it is the first program of its kind in the World’s Borough.
The funding will also be used to increase the pantries’ food resources for seniors and Holocaust survivors. Menstrual hygiene products will be made more widely available at those pantries as well.
Meng, who said the funding will be “crucial to so many vulnerable individuals” in Queens, helped distribute packages with those items during her visit last Friday. They were assembled by members of several area nonprofit groups, including Chazaq, Commonpoint Queens and the Queens JCC, among several others.
“Whether it’s food, menstrual products or baby items, access to these essentials should never depend on one’s income level or status in life,” the congresswoman said in a statement.
“Everybody in Queens deserves equal access to them, and this money will help ensure that they are made available to local residents in need of them.”
David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, thanked Meng for securing the funding in a statement.
“What sets Congresswoman Meng apart is that she genuinely cares for the needs of everyone, and that she goes above and beyond for her constituents,” he said. “She’s one of our greatest partners because she truly understands our mission — to help those less fortunate in our communities, and how we can partner with her to help distribute other needed supplies, like these packages of items for infants and menstrual products to those less fortunate.”
