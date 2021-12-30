Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) on Dec. 22 called on House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) to hold a vote on her bill to establish the first national Asian Pacific American museum.
In justifying the need for the museum, she wrote in a letter: “The story of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) is interwoven within the history of America, but frequently our history is forgotten or ignored in the greater narrative of American history.”
Meng, who is vice chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, introduced the bill in May; until she lobbied the Natural Resources Committee on it earlier this month, there had been little movement on the bill.
If the House ultimately passes the measure, it would create a committee that would assess the plausibility of running such a museum, though the Natural Resources Committee must pass it first.
That being the case, Meng asked that Grijalva make it the first issue his committee considers when Congress returns to session in January.
