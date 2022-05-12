The Bayside Hills Civic Association is set to hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 28 at 9:30 a.m.
The ceremony, which will take place at the flagpole at 53rd Avenue and Bell Boulevard, will include Memorial Day pageantry and patriotic essay and poetry readings from students in the area, Michael Feiner, president of BHCA, told the Chronicle.
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Troop and Pack 142 will present the colors.
Singing the national anthem at this year’s ceremony will be Rhea Arkin, longtime musical director of the Marathon Little Theatre Group in Douglaston.
The Rev. Gabriel Lee from St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church and The Free Synagogue of Flushing Rabbi Emeritus Charles Agin will lead the audience in prayer at the beginning and end of the ceremony, respectively.
Area elected officials and representatives from the American Legion will also be present for the occasion.
Refreshments will be available.
— Sophie Krichevsky
