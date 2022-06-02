Councilmember Sandra Ung hosted the first annual Flushing Memorial Day Observance at the Kissena Park Korean War Memorial last Friday.
Among those in attendance were Rep. Grace Meng, center, and Assemblymember Nily Rozic, left, who, above, joined Ung in laying flowers at the base of the memorial.
The event was co-sponsored by the Kissena Park Civic Association, the Holly Civic Association, the Fujian Association and the Youth Orchestra, the latter of which performed at the ceremony.
Francis Lewis High School JROTC cadets led the presentation of the colors.
— Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
