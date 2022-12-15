When, after hearing an “ungodly noise” coming from outside, Flushing resident Paul Graziano looked out the window toward 32nd Avenue last Friday morning to see a Department of Sanitation street sweeper being towed away, he assumed it had broken down. The vehicle had actually caught on fire.
“It didn’t look that crispy,” Graziano said.
FDNY personnel responded to the fire at 29th Avenue and 160th Street, about a block from area coffee shop Bean House, while the vehicle was being used for routine street-sweeping service, just before 10:45 a.m.
DSNY spokesperson Joshua Goodman said it was the back of the mechanical broom that caught aflame, adding that no one was hurt. Asked if such incidents are typical, he said, “I would not describe these fires as common, but they do happen — when you handle 24 million pounds of trash and recycling every day, issues arise.”
He added that improperly disposed of lithium ion batteries are, relatedly, a cause for concern, though none has been identified as the culprit here. As of press time, the fire was still being investigated.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.