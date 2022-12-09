When — after hearing what he described as an “ungodly noise” coming from outside — Flushing resident Paul Graziano looked out the window toward 32nd Avenue Friday morning to see a Department of Sanitation street sweeper being towed away, he assumed it had just broken down.
So one can imagine his surprise when he found out that was not the case: The vehicle had caught on fire.
“It didn’t look that crispy,” Graziano told the Chronicle.
According to the FDNY press office, department personnel responded to a report of a street sweeper on fire at 29th Avenue and 160th Street in Broadway-Flushing, about a block from area coffee shop Bean House, while it was being used for routine street-sweeping service just before 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Joshua Goodman, a spokesperson for the DSNY, told the Chronicle it was the back of the mechanical broom that caught aflame. He added that no one was hurt.
Both the FDNY and DSNY said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Asked whether incidents of the sort are typical, Goodman said via email, “I would not describe these fires as common, but they do happen — when you handle 24 million pounds of trash and recycling every day, issues arise.”
He added that improperly disposed of lithium ion batteries are, relatedly, a cause for concern. Goodman clarified, however, that a lithium ion battery is not known to be the culprit at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.