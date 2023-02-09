As Community Board 11 Chair Michael Budabin announced that he will not seek another term at the panel’s helm, the board voted to approve a plan to expand the McDonald’s at Northern Boulevard and Marathon Parkway despite pushback.
Though Budabin has not said why he does not plan to run for chair again, he said at Monday’s meeting, “It’s certainly been an honor to act as the chair of this great community board.”
The application before the board proposed that the Little Neck McDonald’s location be expanded by 583 square feet and add a second drive-through window.
To do that, the plan is to allow cars to enter only on Marathon Parkway and exit only on Northern Boulevard, wrapping around the building instead, and reduce outdoor seating.
Some board members were concerned about the traffic that a drive-through might cause on Marathon Parkway, especially after school lets out. However, Eric Meyn, who spoke on behalf of McDonald’s, said it should not be an issue.
“Some of that outdoor seating is getting taken out so you will not have to go back out onto the roadway to circulate around — you could do that all within the site,” he explained.
Right next to the restaurant’s outdoor seating is a playground. So when members learned that seating would be lost, the natural question was: What about the playground?
“The playground’s basically disappearing — there’s going to be a couple outdoor seats remaining,” Meyn said.
That was met with much opposition.
“How important is that wraparound that we lose the playground?” said Vice Chair Victor Dadras. “Because quite honestly, I wouldn’t mind if people didn’t enter on Marathon Parkway to queue up for the drive-through.”
Board member Jessica Burke said the playground was “probably the only redeeming factor” of having a McDonald’s in the area.
“There should be more of a push by, not only the community board, but by McDonald’s to get kids back outside, doing things that are active,” she said.
Still, the board approved the permit by a 27-15 vote. The next day, another member of the board, Adriana Avilles, launched a petition to save the playground, which, by press time, had garnered 37 signatures.
In response to Gov. Hochul’s most recent effort to allow accessory dwelling units and increase transit-oriented development, the board voted to send two letters to Albany expressing its concern, even as some members noted the need to take on the housing crisis. The board has taken up that issue numerous times, even as recently as October.
To that end, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said during the meeting, “This zoning issue was coming down the pike for probably the last year and a half or so ... this no holds barred of an attack on small communities like ours is going full throttle.”
In other board business, the panel paid homage to its longtime member and former chair Christine Haider, who died Jan. 21.
