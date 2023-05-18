Fifth-graders from PS 94 calculated their way into the Statewide Elementary Mathematics Tournament in Albany this weekend.
With the support of their math teacher, Wendi Aronson, left, and Principal Laura Avakians, right, the students joined a group of only 150 statewide who qualified for the competition in a preliminary contest in March.
Based on the number of problems they solved correctly in the allotted time, Joan Hernandez, center, Kyle Wang and Nathan Chen Liu were deemed finalists. With Joan unable to attend the tournament, Gabriel Valladares, second from left, who also had a strong performance in March, will go instead.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.