Forty Bayside car owners woke up Sunday morning to find their tires had been slashed.
According to Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, the cars were all parked along Corporal Kennedy Street between 42nd and 43rd avenues.
Footage shows that the incident occurred between 4 and 6 a.m. Sunday, and that a white male with a bald head and a beard slashed through “at least one or two tires on 40 different vehicles,” Portalatin told the Chronicle.
He added that the individual had his back to the camera, making it more difficult to identify the perpetrator.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
