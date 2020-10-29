As the chilly weather creeps in and the pandemic rolls into its eighth month, the Flushing Heights Civic Association wants to make sure its neighbors are prepared with proper personal protective equipment.
State Sen. John Liu, second from right, donated face coverings and hand sanitizer to the civic group and joined the FHCA and its president, Bill Anello, right, Oct. 17 to distribute them to those who are in need.
“The FHCA, Inc. would like to remind our neighbors that the civic group is still active and engaged in maintaining a safe neighborhood,” the civic group said in a statement. For learn more about the FHCA or to join, visit fhcainc.org.
