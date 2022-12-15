Downtown Flushing’s Maple Playground is in for an upgrade.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and Acting Queens Parks Commissioner Jackie Langsam were joined by community members Monday as they broke ground on the project.
Funding for the $6.6 million project was allocated both by the Borough President’s Office and by former Councilman Peter Koo in 2019. A spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation said the work was delayed due to the pandemic.
Soon after the money was set aside, Koo told the Chronicle that persistent post-rain flooding was part of the upgrade’s impetus. As such, the park’s drainage system will be completely redone, according to the Parks Department.
But the renovations to the playground go far beyond that, and, as Langsam put it in a statement, “will ensure that there are different types of play space for the diverse park users.”
The children’s play area will be expanded and relocated to the shadier, eastern side of the park, and will include both new swings and play equipment for ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12. The swings and play area for ages 2 to 5 will be connected by a pedestrian bridge. There will also be a new water play area.
On the western end of the park, a new adult fitness area will be installed, complete with a painted walking circuit. The middle of the park will be home to three new ping-pong tables and additional seating will be spread throughout. The basketball court will be updated and given a new color seal coat. The handball courts will not be redone, but will be cleaned and get a fresh coat of paint.
Noting that expanding and improving open space in Queens is a priority of his, Richards was thrilled to see work begin. “Our playgrounds and parks are the backbones of our neighborhoods, but many of our communities lack the modern, high-quality open spaces that families who need them deserve,” he said in a statement. “With this $6.6 million reconstruction of Maple Playground, Flushing families will have one of those state-of-the-art spaces to call their own.”
Ung, too, welcomed the upgrades. “Maple Playground is an incredibly popular gathering spot,” she said in a statement. “On any given day, it is bustling with seniors playing mahjong, families relaxing with their children, and residents just looking for a little open space in this densely packed neighborhood in the heart of Flushing. I look forward to the day when it reopens and residents can enjoy this renovated open space and all of its new amenities.”
The project is expected to be complete by September 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.