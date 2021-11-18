A man walked into a Fresh Meadows bagel shop last week and threatened to burn it down if the employees didn’t take down their Israeli flags, police said.
Surveillance captured the aggravated harassment. The young man walked into Bagel & Co. at 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 and approached a 26-year-old employee and two customers.
“Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I’ll burn the building down,” the unidentified culprit said, according to officials.
The man was wearing a beige sweatshirt, black beanie and headphones, and was recording the incident on his own cell phone.
No one was injured. The incident was reported to police and is being investigated the by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.
Anti-Semitic attacks are still the most common form of hate crime in New York City in 2021. There have been 70 percent more anti-Semitic incidents reported for the first three quarters of 2021 than for the same time frame last year.
According to available NYPD hate crime data, there have been 150 reported hate incidents targeting Jewish people in the first three quarters of the year, accounting for 34.4 percent of all racially motivated incidents. Crimes targeting Asian Americans account for 28.6 percent.
There were 88 attacks against Jewish individuals during that same time frame in 2020.
Hate crimes in general are on the rise by nearly 113 percent. There have been 436 reported incidents throughout the city from January to September this year, while there were only 205 in those same months last year.
Anyone with information regarding the Bagel & Co. incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.