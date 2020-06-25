A 53-year-old man jumped off the Queens side of the Throgs Neck Bridge on Thursday, June 18 in an apparent suicide attempt, officials said.
An FDNY spokesperson said that the victim was rescued from the waters in 109th Precinct jurisdiction around 9:15 that evening by the agency’s Marine 4 Fire Rescue Boat, which transported the man to EMS units at SUNY Maritime.
The victim was transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx for further care. The NYPD confirmed the victim remains in critical but stable condition.
The jump marks the second from the bridge in 2020, the first occurring on March 27 — officers recovered from the water the unconscious body of Mark Kasarjian, who was pronounced deceased by EMS.
The suicide attempt came a day after 109th officers were informed of an unconscious 43-year-old male with no apparent trauma inside a parked vehicle near the Horace Harding Expressway service road and 136th Street. EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene and the medical examiner will determine the cause.
