A Little Neck man was slapped with a slew of charges after allegedly buying and leasing 11 cars with stolen identities.
According to the Queens District Attorney’s office, Jeon “Jason” Yong, 47, targeted non-English speaking members of the Korean community. He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Jan. 6 on nine charges ranging across multiple degrees and counts of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, identity theft, falsifying business records and scheming to defraud.
“Using forged documents, faked identification and double-talk, this alleged conman swindled the car dealership out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “The other victims are the seven individuals who had their personal information stolen and in some instances their credit ratings ruined. Many of the victims didn’t realize they had been conned until they received big bills in the mail for cars they didn’t purchase or lease.”
Since July 2019 Yong had been actively offering his services to non-English speaking Koreans to buy or lease a car despite not being a registered broker, the criminal complaint alleged. He used the same dealership in Westchester for all the transactions.
In the first incident, Yong allegedly leased a 2019 Kia Sedona on behalf of his victim, using the man’s driver’s license, bank statements, pay stubs and Con Ed bills, all of which were found to be fraudulent. The victim was not present at the time of the purchase and had not authorized it. Witnesses later claimed to have seen Yong with the vehicle in Flushing.
The alleged deceit continued for ten other occasions through March 2020. One man was victimized four separate times. In every instance, Yong forged the buyers’ signatures and used a driver’s license that had the real individual’s photo swapped out for another person’s image, according to the complaint.
The DA said that one of the stolen cars was involved in a January crash. The driver told police he was renting the car from Yong for $1,000 a month.
The combined value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $368,000.
The complaint alleged that Yong had a deal with the Yonkers Kia dealership that he would act as a “bird dog,” or broker. The dealership claimed it paid the defendant nearly $60,000 in finder’s fees as well as lost nearly $300,000 as a result of the fraud.
Yong is set to return to court Feb. 2. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.
