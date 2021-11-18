A 22-year-old man accused of shooting his mother’s boyfriend inside the Pomonok Houses was arraigned in court Nov. 10.
Desean McCain was arrested the day prior, one week after the murder took place.
“A domestic dispute erupted into chaos and tragedy when the defendant allegedly fired an illegal gun multiple times at the victim. No one has the right to take another person’s life. The defendant will now be held accountable in court,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.
The dispute started shortly after 7 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. McCain was in his disabled mother’s Pomonok apartment near the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Jewel Avenue when he allegedly shot 47-year-old Anthony Ragler in the head and torso. Ragler, of Brooklyn, had been dating McCain’s mother, officials said.
Police say McCain’s mother and her 9-year-old grandson were in the room when the murder took place. McCain had been convicted in March of endangering the welfare of a child.
McCain fled the scene before police arrived, Katz reported. The NYPD apprehended him a week later within the 107th Precinct, the same jurisdiction in which the crime took place.
McCain faces four charges: second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
If convicted, he faces a sentence of 25 years to life.
