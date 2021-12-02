Police discovered a dead man on the Long Island Expressway Nov. 27.
The unidentified man was found at 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound roadway at Exit 23. The exit lies beneath a pedestrian walkway over the highway, which connects 136th Street in Queensboro Hill on either side.
The man had “severe body trauma,” police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Some media outlets reported that the man was dismembered, with the New York Post saying body parts were found “strewn” across the LIE.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is being led by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.
The deceased remains unidentified at this time, police said.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Katherine Donlevy
