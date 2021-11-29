Man attacked woman with ‘large rock:’ NYPD

A 61-year-old Asian woman is in critical condition after being attacked by a man wielding a “large rock,” police said.
GuiYing Ma was approached by Elisaul Perez, a stranger, just past 8 a.m. Nov. 26, they said. He struck her in the head and face with the rock on the corner of 38th Avenue and 97th Street in North Corona.
Ma was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is in critical condition. ABC7’s Eyewitness News reports that she has not regained consciousness in the days following the attack.
Perez, a 33-year-old from Brooklyn, was arrested by police and charged with assault and harassment. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force was notified, police said, but it is not clear if Perez will be charged with acting out of any racial motivation.
Ma’s friend, Yihung Hsieh, set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for Ma’s hospital care. According to the fundraiser, Ma does not have medical insurance, and had lost her job during the pandemic.
“She has serious brain bleeding and need surgery to open the skull, drain the fluid and release the pressure. Her life is still in danger,” Hsieh wrote, referring to Perez as a “drug addict.”
The fundraiser seeks to raise $100,000. On the morning of Nov. 29, over $66,000 had been raised.
“May this fundraiser help QuiYing’s medical treatment and also act as reassurance to her and her family that there are many good, loving people in the world,” wrote Matt Bradley, a donor.
To donate, visit gofund.me/0c2b5526
