Community members will have the chance to channel mid-20th century, Auburndale-based artist Joseph Cornell on April 13 as the Bayside Historical Society hosts a workshop on shadow boxes, the assemblages of items behind glass for which Cornell was known.
Bay Terrace-based creative arts therapist Betsy Lazarus will lead the group in designing shadow boxes starting at 7:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own two and three-dimensional objects to put in them, though some decorations will be provided.
Tickets are $30 for BHS members and $35 for nonmembers. To reserve yours, visit baysidehistorical.org or call (718) 352-1548.
