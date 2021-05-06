The Vanderbilt Motor Parkway may be closed for the summer, but users can expect to hit the trail once again in September.
Construction began last September, but community leaders gathered April 28 to ceremoniously break ground on the $1.5 million project to revitalize the 113-year-old roadway from Winchester and Springfield boulevards.
The Alley Pond Striders running group joined elected officials to celebrate the ground breaking. Lee Dunworth, left, Rosalie Hatch, Max Fishon, Lynn Henry, Mike Weisbord, Larry Lutzak, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Joe Gambino, city Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik, Northeast Parks Administrator Matt Symons, Ray Lascot and Dorothy Chusid each shoveled some ceremonial dirt.
The project has been in the works since September 2017 and the construction phase is expected to finish by fall 2021. According to the Parks Department’s capital tracker, the project is 21 percent completed.
— Katherine Donlevy
