One year after funding for the project was secured, the city Parks Department unveiled plans for the Captain Mario Fajardo Park Playground revamping.
It will be the first time the 0.45-acre Kissena Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue play space has been upgraded in nearly 20 years.
The Flushing playground only has one play unit, but the new designs include plans for two: a set for 2- to 5-year-olds and another for 5- to 12-year-olds. The equipment will be separated and each will be outfitted with its own height-appropriate swing set.
Design plans for Captain Mario Fajardo Park Playground also include game tables, various types of spray showers and safety surfaces.
Water fountains and bottle filling stations will be installed, as well as new benches, security lighting and new fencing surrounding the small park space.
Additionally, the Parks Department plans to transform the concrete park into a much greener space by increasing the plant life by 18 percent.
The agency expects the design phase to conclude in February, at which time it will move into the procurement stage. The project could be completed by fall 2023, according to the department’s capital tracker.
The project was first announced as part of the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget. City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) secured $3.2 million last year.
Koo announced last week that another $2.4 million has been added during the 2022 budget hearing for the project’s second phase of reconstruction. The city Parks Department’s entire fiscal budget adds up to about $620 million, according to the Mayor’s Office, a major increase from the $503 million that was allocated to the agency for 2021.
